Assistant Attorney General Beth Williams said it was the first time federal officials have collaborated with officials at a state prison for such a test.

The test marked progress on the state level quest to stamp out cellphones, which officials have long said represent the top security threat within their institutions.

Jamming technology was tested last year at a federal prison, but a decades-old law says state or local agencies don’t have the authority to jam the public airwaves.

