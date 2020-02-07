Defendants in the lawsuit include The Grimaldi Group SpA and its Atlantic Container Line shipping company. Also named in the lawsuit were Captain Colleen Moran and the vessel Atlantic Conveyor.

Federal officials said the Reedy Point North Jetty was damaged in February 2017 when it was hit by the ship as it was being piloted by Moran.

The jetty is a navigation structure at the confluence of the canal with the Delaware River.