NEW YORK — Federal authorities say a Bronx man bit off part of an immigration officer’s finger during a recent arrest.

Court papers released Thursday show Cristopher Santos Felix was charged with assaulting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

A criminal complaint says agents went to Santos Felix’s home March 3 believing he had stayed in the country “longer than his legal authorization permitted.”

The document says officers arrested Santos Felix but removed the handcuffs to allow him to put on a piece of clothing.

Authorities said he became combative and ran into a bedroom before biting an ICE agent who attempted to restrain him.

The agent was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An email seeking comment was sent to the defendant’s lawyer.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.