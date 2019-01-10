ALBANY, N.Y. — Federal investigators say they may recall employees furloughed under the government shutdown to start examining a limousine that crashed in upstate New York three months ago, killing 20 people.

The National Transportation Safety Board says Thursday it’s coordinating investigative efforts with the Schoharie (skoh-HAY’-ree) County District Attorney’s Office. They had complained last month that prosecutors prevented access while the criminal case proceeded. But with the help of the county court, the federal investigation can now move forward.

On Dec. 14, the NTSB sent a letter to District Attorney Susan Mallery saying “safety-critical evidence” has been lost because of its inability to inspect the vehicle.

The NTSB said it’s having a structure built to house the vehicle at State Police headquarters near Albany. The limo operator was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

