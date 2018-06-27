DETROIT — Federal safety investigators have expanded probes into Hyundai and Kia engine failures to include complaints about fires in the automakers’ vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a letter to Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida that it has 402 fire complaints with and without collisions.

Nelson and the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety had asked if the agency was investigating the fires.

Deputy Administrator Heidi King told Nelson in a letter that the agency has included non-collision fires in the engine failure probes. She wrote that many who complained of failures also reported fires.

In May of 2017 the government began investigating whether the automakers moved quickly enough to recall over 1.6 million vehicles because of engines stalling.

Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from the automakers.

