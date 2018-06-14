ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says the Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to study the possibility of expanding whitewater rafting season at Breaks Interstate Park.

McConnell said in a statement that he requested the study in an effort to increase tourism opportunities in the area and boost the economy. The park is located in eastern Kentucky and southwestern Virginia.

The Corps currently releases water from John W. Flannagan Dam & Reservoir onto the Russell Fork River during four weekends in October, creating ideal conditions for whitewater rafting. The study would analyze the impact of adding more water releases.

Jason Foley runs Kentucky Whitewater Raft Kayak Rescue and says he’s excited about the study and its potential economic impact on the area.

