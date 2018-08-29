PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal prosecutors in Oregon have charged six people with running two “vast” interstate trafficking operations that they say delivered marijuana grown in Oregon to Texas, Virginia and Florida.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Wednesday that proceeds from the black market sales returned to Oregon as cash stuffed in airplane luggage or through the U.S. mail.

He says the marijuana was grown illegally in Portland and Hood River.

Williams has been cracking down on interstate pot sales, which are illegal under state and federal law.

Oregon law allows the manufacture and sale of marijuana within state boundaries for state-permitted growers and retailers.

Williams says thousands of pounds of marijuana are leaving the state and he has called upon state regulators to improve monitoring for potential diversion.

