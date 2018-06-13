WILMINGTON, Del. — Mike Feeley, a veteran news executive from Pennsylvania, has been named executive editor of The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware’s largest-circulation daily newspaper.

Feeley, who also will lead the News Journal’s website, Delaware Online, will assume his duties July 9. He replaces David Ledford, who retired in March.

Feeley has served as senior director of content for PennLive and The Patriot-News in Harrisburg. He helped lead a team that won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for local reporting for coverage of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal at Penn State University.

Feeley started his career at The Press-Enterprise in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, before moving to The Patriot-News and PennLive in 1989.

The News Journal reports that Feeley says he plans to focus on digital media but still maintain a strong print presence.

