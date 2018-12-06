HALLOWELL, Maine — A Maine restaurant owner is citing feng shui (fung shway) as a reason not to move boulders outside the building that are in the way of a sidewalk project.

Annie Huang, co-owner of Lucky Garden in Hallowell, tells members of the city’s highway committee on Thursday that the boulders are culturally significant. Huang says in a public meeting the boulders were placed according to feng shui, a belief system about spatial arrangement that relates to flow of energy.

The boulders are in the way of the reconstruction of a downtown sidewalk. Some local and state officials have agreed to cut the project short. The Kennebec Journal reports some property owners and a city councilor say the change to the sidewalk plan was made without adequate public notice.

The committee’s looking into the sidewalk change.

