Months of unrest followed Brown’s death and sparked examinations of how Ferguson police and courts treated Black residents. A U.S. Department of Justice investigation led to a consent decree that is ongoing.
Mayor Ella Jones on Monday noted that as a result of the consent decree, there is improved community engagement with police, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
“We have not arrived, but we are just getting started,” Jones said.
About 100 protesters gathered Monday night near the Ferguson Police Department.
“None of us will ever forget what happened in 2014,” said Sheri Moore, a Ferguson resident who participated in the original protests and has since worked to change policing in the city.