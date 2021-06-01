The report for calendar 2020 was no exception. Black motorists were 71% more likely to be pulled over than white drivers, and 25% more likely to be arrested. The report found that an average of 22.64 out of every 100 white motorists were stopped, compared to 38.77 out of every 100 Black motorists. For arrests, 3.7% of white motorists who were pulled over were arrested, compared to 4.61% of Black drivers who were pulled over.