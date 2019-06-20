DALLAS — Eric Ridenhour and his fiancee Kiersten Smith were enjoying a lazy Sunday in their apartment when a crane crashed into their downtown Dallas complex.
Ridenhour says, “I had zero vision but I could feel the air in front of me when I was yelling her name and it was just texture. ... It was like you could grab the air.”
The living room, where Smith had been, was gone. From their second-floor apartment in the five-story building, Ridenhour could see daylight.
The 29-year-old Smith was killed and several others injured when a crane at a construction site across the street fell onto their complex during a June 9 storm.
As Smith’s family and friends prepare for her Saturday funeral, investigators are trying to determine what caused the crane to fall.
___
This version of the story corrects the headline and corrects to fiancee when referring to Smith.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.