In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 photo, Eric Ridenhour poses with a photo he took of his fiance Kiersten Smith after giving an interview in Dallas. Smith was killed in the June 9 crane collapse in downtown Dallas. (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press)

DALLAS — Eric Ridenhour and his fiancee Kiersten Smith were enjoying a lazy Sunday in their apartment when a crane crashed into their downtown Dallas complex.

Ridenhour says, “I had zero vision but I could feel the air in front of me when I was yelling her name and it was just texture. ... It was like you could grab the air.”

The living room, where Smith had been, was gone. From their second-floor apartment in the five-story building, Ridenhour could see daylight.

The 29-year-old Smith was killed and several others injured when a crane at a construction site across the street fell onto their complex during a June 9 storm.

As Smith’s family and friends prepare for her Saturday funeral, investigators are trying to determine what caused the crane to fall.

___

This version of the story corrects the headline and corrects to fiancee when referring to Smith.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.