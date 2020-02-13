There weren’t any other reports of injuries.

CSX said in a statement that the train derailed into the Big Sandy River about 7 a.m. because of a rock slide over the tracks. The derailment happened in the small Pike County community of Draffin, about 160 miles (255 kilometers) southeast of Lexington, Kentucky. Video showed a wooded area ablaze behind some homes shortly after the derailment occurred.

AD

AD

CSX said the train had 96 cars carrying ethanol and two cars loaded with rocks. Five rail cars derailed — four ethanol tanks and one other car — CSX said later on Twitter.

One locomotive and other cars caught fire.

The blaze was still going nearly four hours later. Kentucky State Police spokesman William Petry said authorities were not sure whether diesel fuel or ethanol was fueling the blaze, but authorities decided to let the fire burn itself out since it did not pose a public safety threat.

“Luckily the train wasn’t going very fast, so it saved them from a major disaster,” Petry said.

Weather was a factor in the rock slide, which Petry estimated at about 300 feet (91 meters) long and about 50 feet (15 meters) wide. Heavy rain over the past week had left the ground on the steep hills and mountains saturated with water, Petry said.

AD

AD

Heavy rains have caused flooding and multiple rock slides in the region since last week. Pike County got 3 to 4 inches (7 to 10 centimeters) of rain last week and probably another inch over the last 48 hours, said Dustin Jordan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The Mountain Water District intake on the Russell Fork of the Big Sandy River was closed until the intake water can be tested, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.

“As we monitor this situation, our top priority is the health of families who rely on the Mountain Water District, and I appreciate the Emergency Response Team’s swift action,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

AD

No homes were damaged in the sparsely populated area and residents who were briefly evacuated were allowed to return.

CSX said it had mobilized its emergency teams and were working with local authorities.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending team of six to investigate the derailment.

The public is being asked to avoid the area if possible, police said.