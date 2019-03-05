WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities in Delaware say a fight among 11 teen residents of a detention center sent four teens and one staffer to the hospital.

Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families deputy secretary Steven E. Yeatman tells The News Journal an argument over music turned physical last week, with the teens hitting each other with hands and feet. The fight took place in the education section of the New Castle County Detention Center.

Yeatman says the building was secured within 10 minutes. The fight involved 10 males and one female, ranging from 14 to 18.

Documented injuries included a concussion, swollen eye and temporary loss of vision. Four other teens and one other staffer were injured, but not hospitalized.

Yeatman says no charges have been filed at this time.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

