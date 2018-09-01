FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018, file photo, Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, right, walks into the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A court hearing is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, after attorneys prosecuting the Van Dyke in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald say the officer’s recent newspaper interview violates a court order not to discuss the case. Prosecutors filed a motion Thursday asking that officer Jason Van Dyke be taken into custody or that his bail be increased.((Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) /Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (Associated Press)

CHICAGO — A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing to determine whether a Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald should have his bail revoked or increased because he talked to the media .

Saturday’s hearing follows a flurry of activity that started when Jason Van Dyke gave interviews with media outlets the week before jury selection was set to begin in his trial. Prosecutors quickly filed a bond motion that contends Van Dyke had violated Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan’s longstanding order prohibiting the parties in the case from talking about it outside of court.

In a statement, Van Dyke’s attorney, Daniel Herbert, says that Van Dyke was exercising his constitutional right of free speech.

Jury selection is set to start Wednesday.

