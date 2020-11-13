The fundraising campaign was chaired by Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger and co-chaired by Annette Bening and Tom Hanks. Iger said in a statement that reaching the goal means “the way ahead is clear” to move full speed toward opening in April.
Located in Los Angeles at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, the Academy Museum is set to open on April 30, five days after the 93rd Academy Awards. An inaugural exhibit will celebrate the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki.
