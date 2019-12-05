Earlier this year, state lawmakers unanimously approved a bill reforming a committee charged with monitoring prison health care in Delaware.
The bill was introduced after the attorney general’s office confirmed that it was investigating allegations that DOC’s medical contractor, Connections Community Support Programs, had ordered staffers to forge documents to falsely state inmates were getting mental health treatment they never received.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.