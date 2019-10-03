The remains and items were excavated by a Swedish researcher in 1891 and later became part of the collection at the National Museum of Finland.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says President Donald Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto acknowledged the sanctity of the items to the two dozen tribes that are culturally connected to the Mesa Verde region.

That list includes tribes in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Texas.

