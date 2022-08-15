Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married

Placeholder while article actions load

The pulpit and most of church’s red-brick exterior and white columns survived the fire, but the original stained-glass windows and pews were destroyed. A firefighter retrieved a Bible from the pulpit.

“So many pastors from the 1800s had written into that Bible and preached from that Bible,” said Casey Rodgers, a church elder. “There’s a lot of history that was lost, so we’re thankful that it was able to be saved.”

Lafayette County County Fire Chief Wes Anderson said authorities are investigating what caused the fire. The church will continue to hold worship services in the fellowship hall next to the main building.

The church’s nursery coordinator, Debra Patterson, said people will sometimes sit inside or outside building, even when services are not happening.

“The doors are never locked, so you can always just come in and pray,” Patterson said. “It truly is a sanctuary.”

