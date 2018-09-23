BEAR, Del. — The state fire marshal’s office in Delaware is investigation a fire that destroyed an apartment building.

Fire officials said the blaze reported in Bear shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday engulfed the three-story building and caused more than $1 million in damage. There were no reported injuries.

Building management at the Fox Run Apartment complex was working on relocating residents. It was not immediately clear how many residents were displaced.

Investigators were searching for the fire’s origin and cause. A total of 24 apartment units were damaged.

