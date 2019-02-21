In this Aug. 16, 2002, file photo, police have taped off the area surrounding the Short residence in Bassett, Va., where authorities said they still had no suspects in the slayings or in the disappearance of Jennifer Renee Short, who vanished from the western Virginia home where her parents were shot to death. More than 16 years after the still-unsolved slayings of the Short family, their Virginia home has burned to the ground. The Martinsville Bulletin reports that the former home of Michael, Mary and Jennifer Short was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, Feb. 20, 2019. Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tyler Beam says the house appeared unoccupied. (Frank Franklin II, File/Associated Press)

BASSETT, Va. — More than 16 years after the still-unsolved slayings of the Short family, their Virginia home has burned to the ground.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports that the former home of Michael, Mary and Jennifer Short was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tyler Beam says the house appeared unoccupied.

Michael and Mary Short were found dead in that house on Aug. 15, 2002, each with a gunshot wound to the head. Their 9-year-old daughter, Jennifer, was found dead with a gunshot to the head six weeks later in Rockingham County, North Carolina, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of her home.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says his office is waiting for the fire marshal’s findings to see how the fire could affect the murder investigation.

