Nobody needed medical attention, though it took members of the Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue Team about nine hours to reach the stranded snowmobilers in the overnight snowstorm, according to Missoula County Sheriff’s officials.

The weather forced a helicopter to turn back, and about 5 feet (1.52 meters) of snow that had recently fallen stymied a ground search, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook.

Sheriff’s officials responded to the call at 5 p.m., Sunday and they were rescued at about 2 a.m.

“During the night, they were able to build a small fire which likely helped them survive the cold,” the sheriff’s office statement said. “However, they were not prepared with supplies for an overnight stay.”

An official whom the sheriff’s office described as an expert snowmobile rider broke trail through the fresh snow and built a pathway to they could ride out on their own snowmobiles.

Sheriff’s officials identified the snowmobilers only as being from out of state. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

