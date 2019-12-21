The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said.

Homicide and coroner investigators were at the scene but that is standard for fatal fires in Las Vegas, the fire department said.

The department said 23 people were displaced and the Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance.

No firefighters were injured.

