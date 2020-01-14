The critically injured patients were found unresponsive in a doorway, where they appeared to have collapsed while trying to escape, WABC reported.

A door was left open in the apartment where the fire started, allowing the flames to spread into the hall, officials said.

“We had numerous phone calls from apartments above, complaining about smoke, people trapped, all due to the fact that that door was left open,” said Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Ferrante. “Had the door been closed, this would’ve been a one-apartment, one-room fire.”

Those hurt included four firefighters. Their injuries were minor.