Fire kills infant and father; 3 kids listed as critical

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-month-old girl who was seriously injured in an Indianapolis apartment fire died Thursday, a day after her father also died of his injuries, a fire official said.
“It’s sad, but hopefully the three others will pull through and be just fine,” Reith said Thursday.
A 31-year-old man who was injured in the fire died Wednesday. He was the father of the 15-month-old and 3-year-old girls, fire officials said previously.
All five of the fire victims were found unconscious by firefighters in the smoke-filled apartment, and the four children suffered cardiac arrest, officials said.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it started on a couch late Monday in the apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival, Reith said.
Burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals, and the victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned, she said.
Fire investigators said a smoke alarm had been removed from the apartment at some point prior to the fire for an unknown reason. Apartment management told investigators there was a working smoke alarm in the apartment about two weeks ago.