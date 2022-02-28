Firefighters rescued several people and five people were taken to a hospital, where a 42-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl died, officials said. Three others remained in critical condition at the time. Two of those people have been released from the hospital but the third, a 38-year-old woman, died Thursday because of her injuries, fire officials said.
State fire investigators, Delaware State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the blaze, but officials said the fire’s origin and cause has yet to be determined..
Damage was estimated at $100,000.