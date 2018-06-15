Emergency response crews work to shut off a ruptured gas line and extinguish a resulting fire while extracting injured people from the scene in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, June 14, 2018. An Oklahoma firefighter and several other people were injured in an explosion and fire that followed the rupture of a natural gas line. (Harrison Grimwood/Tulsa World via AP) (Associated Press)

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma firefighter and four other people have been injured in an explosion and fire after a natural gas line ruptured in Tulsa.

Police say a tractor struck the gas line around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s west side. A Tulsa Fire Department spokesman says an explosion and fire followed the rupture.

Officials say the firefighter, a bystander and three Oklahoma Natural Gas employees were critically injured and taken to a hospital.

None of the five hurt has been identified and authorities have not described their injuries.

The natural gas line was shut off and the fire extinguished at about 4:30 p.m.

Officials say no homes were threatened in the explosion and fire.

