McMaster and three other firefighters were battling the rowhome blaze early Monday when the three-story building partially collapsed, trapping them, fire Chief Niles Ford has said. Crews removed piles of debris to reach the firefighters and McMaster was immediately pulled out and taken to a hospital, Ford said.
Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital and another at the scene Monday. Ford identified those killed as Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.
Sadler was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant, the department announced Thursday.