Firefighter trapped in Philadelphia building dies; four Kitt Peak buildings destroyed in Arizona wildfire

Firefighter trapped in burning building dies Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A building caught fire and later collapsed in Philadelphia, killing one firefighter and injuring six other people, two critically, after all became trapped early Saturday, authorities said. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. in the building in north Philadelphia, eight occupants were safely evacuated and the fire had been declared under control, officials said. At 3:24 a.m., the building collapsed, Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said.

Lt. Sean Williamson, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene after he and another firefighter were freed from the rubble hours after the collapse. Three other firefighters and an inspector with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections had been freed quickly. One firefighter jumped from the second story to avoid being caught in the collapse, Murphy said. Two firefighters were listed in critical but stable condition at Temple University Hospital while the other three victims were treated and released.

4 Kitt Peak buildings destroyed in wildfire

Four nonscientific buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson were lost in a wildfire, but early indications show other buildings on the property didn’t appear to be damaged, authorities said Saturday.

Buell T. Jannuzi, who leads the astronomy department at the University of Arizona, said the fire didn’t appear to have damaged the telescope and science buildings at the observatory, though a closer examination hadn’t yet been made because of safety concerns.

The fire reached the observatory early Friday. Crews were planning to assess the damage at the observatory later Saturday if conditions allowed for safe entry into the area.

Kitt Peak National Observatory is operated by NOIRLab, the National Science Foundation’s center for ground-based optical-infrared astronomy. The University of Arizona, which has had a telescope at the site since 1962, is a tenant of the observatory.

The lightning-caused fire, which led to an evacuation of the observatory earlier this week, had grown to 27 square miles by Saturday. There was zero containment of the fire, which started on June 11 on a remote ridge on the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation.

Group files complaint against chimp sanctuary: An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for federally owned chimpanzees once used for experiments. A federal citation and Chimp Haven's own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees show the sanctuary's care is poor, according to Stop Animal Exploitation Now. The sanctuary in north Louisiana said it acted immediately after a female was attacked in April by others to which it was being introduced. That animal was euthanized in May. Another female escaped twice on June 2. An Agriculture Department warning letter said animal-handling rules were violated in both incidents.

