County officials say the fire involved such toxic chemicals as toluene, xylene, triethanolamine and monoethanolaminealcohol, but air monitors detected no unsafe air pollution levels. Company officials said all runoff was contained, and no waterways were contaminated.
No workers were injured in the fire, which was declared extinguished about 7 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office had closed at least four streets near the facility near the Houston Ship Channel, and residents of nearby neighborhoods were advised to shelter in place as a precaution while firefighters attacked the blaze. The advisory later was lifted.
Channelview is 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Houston.
