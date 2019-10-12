California

3 dead in wildfires as threat slowly abates

Three people have died at the scene of Southern California wildfires this week, authorities said Saturday, as firefighters, aided by diminishing winds, beat back a blaze on the edge of Los Angeles that damaged or destroyed more than 30 structures and sent a blanket of smoke across a swath of neighborhoods.

Los Angeles officials said the fire in the city’s San Fernando Valley area hadn’t grown significantly since Friday, and ground crews were tamping down lingering hotspots. Evacuation orders were being gradually lifted in parts of Los Angeles and in Riverside County, where a second blaze was burning. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents to be cautious returning home to neighborhoods where fire crews could still be operating.

In Los Angeles, one man who tried to fight the blaze died of a heart attack. The fire’s cause is under investigation, and authorities warned that the threat of flare-ups remained.

At the site of the second blaze east of Los Angeles, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said a second body was found at a mobile home park where 74 structures were destroyed Thursday in Calimesa. Officials had reported one death at the community east of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said the bulk of the fire at the city’s edge had moved away from homes and into rugged hillsides and canyons, where firefighters were making steady progress slowing its advance.

East of Los Angeles, firefighters were also gaining ground on a blaze that ripped through a Riverside County mobile home park, destroying dozens of residences.

In Northern California, the lights are back on for virtually all customers who lost power when Pacific Gas & Electric switched it off to prevent wildfires.

— Associated Press

New Hampshire

Bishop among injured in shooting at wedding

At least two people were wounded in a shooting during a wedding at a New Hampshire church, including its bishop, police said Saturday.

A shooter arrived at the New England Pentecostal Ministries church at approximately 10:12 a.m., the Pelham Police Department said in a statement. Guests at the ceremony subdued a suspect by the time law enforcement arrived, and the man was arrested.

There were no fatalities, the Pelham police said, and the two wounded were taken to hospitals. One of the people hurt was Bishop Stanley Choate, according to friends and family.

The shooting “does not appear to be a random event,” police said in a statement.

Earlier this month, one of the church’s ordained ministers, Luis Garcia, was found shot dead inside his home.

Brandon Castiglione, 24, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Garcia’s death but waived an arraignment and is being held without bail, according to state prosecutors.

A funeral for Garcia had been scheduled for later that day, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported, but mourners were turned away because of the shooting.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) said in a tweet that she was “deeply disturbed” to hear of the shooting. “Today was supposed to serve as a celebration of the life of Minister Luis Garcia,” she wrote, adding, “This senseless violence can’t continue.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) confirmed the shooting investigation and that law enforcement was on the scene.

UAW increases strike pay: United Auto Workers is increasing strike pay for union workers picketing at General Motors as it continues to negotiate with the company nearly four weeks after more than 49,000 employees walked off factory floors. The union said Saturday that weekly pay will rise to $275 from $250 for members on strike, effective Sunday. It moves up the timing of a $25 weekly raise that had been planned to go into effect Jan. 1.

— From news services