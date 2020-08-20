Fire officials have said a power line fell in a storage yard, igniting plastic sheeting. Garibay said the cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting, according to the company’s website.
