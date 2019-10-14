The fire erupted Thursday night and was rapidly spread by Santa Ana winds. A man in the fire area went into cardiac arrest and died.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
To the east in Riverside County, a 1.5-square-mile (3.8-square-kilometer) fire that destroyed dozens of mobile homes and left two people dead last week is 94% contained.
That fire ignited when a trash truck driver dumped a burning load amid winds.
