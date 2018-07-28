DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in South Florida rescued three baby sea turtles that had been trapped in a storm drain.

News outlets report that a good Samaritan noticed the newly hatched sea turtles Saturday evening in a Deerfield Beach grated storm drain across the street from the shore.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office firefighters collected the three wayward hatchlings in a bucket and returned them to the ocean.

In a statement, Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Michael B. Kane said the firefighters wish the hatchlings a “safe, long and healthy life.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says sea turtle nesting season generally lasts from May to October.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.