Rolfe will remain on administrative leave until the criminal charges against him are resolved, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said.
Atlanta police spokeswoman Chata Spikes said she could not comment on whether he would receive backpay or would be paid while on administrative leave.
Brooks’s killing on June 12 happened amid weeks of protests across the United States after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a White police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. The night after Brooks died, the Wendy’s restaurant where he was shot was set on fire.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Police fatally shoot man in Dallas suburb
Police in a Dallas suburb fatally shot a 27-year-old man who they said ran toward officers with a knife and club, although his family said he was carrying a walking stick and had a history of mental illness.
Officers were dispatched Tuesday morning to an apartment building in Mesquite after receiving a 911 call on which a woman could be heard screaming and crying, according to police.
At the apartments, police were told that Ashton Pinke was armed with a knife. When police found Pinke by the side of the building, he “charged at officers, armed with a knife and a club” and they shot him, police said. Pinke was pronounced dead at a hospital. The officers were not injured.
Pinke’s family questioned whether he had a knife in his hand when he was shot and why the officers didn’t try to de-escalate the situation. They called on police to release body-camera footage of the shooting, which the department said it will do later this week.
— Associated Press
Four killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home: A small plane crashed into a Mississippi home, killing one of the home's four occupants and three Texas residents who were flying to a university graduation ceremony, authorities said Wednesday. The Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 crashed in Hattiesburg, about 90 miles southeast of the state capital of Jackson, on Tuesday.
— Associated Press