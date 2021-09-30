Several pews were destroyed and carpet burned in the sanctuary, and smoke and soot spread throughout the church, the message said. A photo released by the church showed the smoky interior of the sanctuary.
Bethea said there was an “active investigation into who would have done this,” but neither Montgomery police nor fire officials immediately returned email messages seeking comment.
Gov. Kay Ivey, in a statement released by her office, said she was “deeply saddened to hear of this hateful act upon my church,” WSFA-TV reported.
“I’m grateful to Pastor Mark’s leadership and response to such a hurtful moment in our community,” she said.
The church was founded in 1829 and moved into its current building in 1916, according to its website. The building is easy to spot in the capital because of its bright stone exterior and red dome.