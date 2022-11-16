First Black chancellor picked for University of Arkansas

The university’s board of trustees voted unanimously to appoint Robinson, who has served as the nearly 31,000-student school’s interim chancellor since August 2021. Robinson has been appointed to a three-year term.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charles Robinson was named Wednesday as the chancellor for the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, the first Black person to lead the flagship campus.

“He now has the opportunity to cast a broader vision for advancing the university as a leading public research university in the region and raising its status on the national stage,” University System President Donald Bobbitt said in a statement. “He has a unique ability to inspire others and to relate to the many different constituencies across the university, and I look forward to working with him to help make his tenure as Chancellor a success.”