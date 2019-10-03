The 74-year-old Isakson recently announced he’ll retire in December due to health issues. A special election for the last two years of his term will be held in November 2020.

Lieberman will likely be one of many candidates, including whomever Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appoints to the post until the election is held.

He made the announcement without the backing of party leaders, who are currently vetting candidates they hope Democrats can rally behind.

