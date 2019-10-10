Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, says the official estimates match what the agency has been hearing from growers.

Michael W. Sparks, CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, a growers’ advocacy group, says the estimates are good news for an industry that has been ravaged by the citrus greening disease and is still recovering from damage caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD