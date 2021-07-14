Smethers, 54, associate pastor at Abundant Peace Church in Las Vegas, was inside his Las Vegas home when an assailant stabbed him 21 times March 8 with a butcher knife.
After five days spent at University Medical Center’s trauma center, and multiple surgeries, Smethers is well on the road to recovery.
“I shouldn’t be here,” he told reporters, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. “God’s will put me here and put the skill into the hands of the doctors and nurses so that I could be here.”
Smethers shared his harrowing experience while Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman presented a certificate of recognition to the hospital, on behalf of the council, for saving Smethers’ life.
“People say, yeah, first responders are important, and that’s about all they say,” Smethers said, KVVU-TV reported. “There’s no meaning behind it. And I think all of us need to be reminded every once in a while exactly how important those first responders are.”
Smethers’ wife escaped the attack while Smethers fended off the man, whom they knew.
The assailant had been on methamphetamine and was recently sentenced for the crime, Smethers said, choosing not to share details.
The attack left Smethers with skull and facial fractures, sliced eyelids, a punctured lung and many stab wounds to his torso. He nearly lost his left thumb, and the tip of the knife was broken off into the right side of his skull, a remnant he now describes as “a souvenir for the rest of my life.”
Smethers joked with paramedics in the street and in the ambulance, saying Tuesday that humor was an important coping mechanism in the immediate aftermath of the attack. He had last been a hospital patient when he was 5 years old with tonsil issues.
Smethers remembers a surgeon sewing up his facial wounds and later a registered nurse, Mark Cabigon, holding Smethers’ right elbow and right hand, praying over him, as Cabigon would do multiple times throughout Smethers’ stay.
“He says, ‘You’re going to be OK, pastor, we’ve got this,’” Smethers recalled.
Smethers said hospital staff were patient when he did not want to take his pain or sleep medicine, and allowed him to walk the halls in the early morning to pray and meditate.
He said he owed his life to the skill and compassion of nurses and surgeons including Dr. David Fadell, who is credited with saving his thumb.
“This is our sole purpose, is to save the lives of those in our community,” Trauma Medical Director Dr. Douglas Fraser said.
While Smethers’ physical healing continues, he agreed that emotional recovery will take longer. He is seeing a psychologist and has forgiven his assailant, who he said he hoped would receive help for apparent addiction and mental health issues.
“I got lucky,” he said. “One, it was not a really good quality knife and, two, the person who did it was a bad aim, obviously. So it could have been a lot worse.”
Smethers said his experience has not shaken his religious beliefs.
“During the struggle, when I was being attacked, God did tell me, ‘You’re going through some stuff right now, but you’re not going to die tonight,’” he said.