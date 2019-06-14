RHODE ISLAND

First woman to lead U.S. Naval War College

A helicopter pilot who heads a military command in Guam will be the first female leader of the U.S. Naval War College, the Navy announced Friday, days after removing the college president who came under investigation over questionable behavior.

Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield will be the new president, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said in a statement released after the school’s graduation ceremony, calling her a “historic choice.”

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley was removed as the college’s president Monday, after the Associated Press reported he was under investigation, and more than a year after the initial complaint was filed.

Spencer was at the postgraduate institution in Newport, R.I., on Friday for graduation. About 550 students crossed the stage, and about 1,000 students graduated from the distance-learning program. Spencer challenged them to be innovative and act with urgency.

Shortly afterward, he released the announcement about the school’s new leadership.

Chatfield served as commander of a provincial reconstruction team in Afghanistan in 2008 and as an assistant professor of political science at the U.S. Air Force Academy from 2001 to 2004. She assumed command in Guam of Joint Region Marianas in January 2017.

The Associated Press reported that Harley was under investigation for allegedly spending excessively, abusing his hiring authority and behaving inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

Richardson said that although the investigation into Harley is not yet complete, he felt he had enough information to warrant removing him this week.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Governor signs bill

to ban 'sanctuary' cities

All law enforcement agencies in Florida will have to cooperate with federal immigration authorities under a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday.

The bill prohibits local governments from enacting “sanctuary” policies that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation. It will require law enforcement to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for undocumented immigrants who are arrested or convicted of a crime. It exempts crime victims and witnesses.

“Sanctuary cities basically create law-free zones where people can come to our state illegally and our country illegally, commit criminal offenses and then just walk right out the door and continue to do it,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, that will not happen.”

The bill was signed in the Okaloosa County Commission’s meeting room with an overflow crowd dotted with red “Make America Great Again” hats. Okaloosa, in the Panhandle, is one of the state’s most conservative counties. The crowd cheered wildly in support of the bill and equally as loud at the mention of Trump.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Infant cut from womb of slain woman dies

An infant boy who was cut from a Chicago woman’s womb with a butcher knife died Friday at a hospital where he had been in grave condition since the April attack that killed his mother, a family spokeswoman said.

Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died at Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn, southwest of Chicago, from a severe brain injury, according to a statement posted on Facebook by family spokeswoman Julie Contreras. The baby had been on life support since being brought to the hospital on April 23.

Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa, 46, claimed she had given birth to the baby. She and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, 24, are charged with murder in the death of the baby’s mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Friday he expects both women will be charged with murder in the infant’s death.

Authorities say Clarisa Figueroa connected with Ochoa-Lopez on a Facebook page for pregnant women. The two first met in person around April 1, when Ochoa-Lopez went to Figueroa’s house, prosecutors allege. The teen returned on April 23 to accept Clarisa Figueroa’s offer of free baby clothes when she was strangled, authorities say.

Once Ochoa-Lopez stopped showing signs of life, Clarisa Figueroa cut the baby from her womb and she and her daughter placed the teen’s body in a plastic bag and dragged it to a garbage can, prosecutors said.

— Associated Press

Two plead guilty to stealing firearms from gun show: Two former Las Vegas trade show workers have pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges in the theft of weapons from the U.S. gun industry's biggest annual convention in January. Forklift operator Jamikko Foster, 27, could face about four years in prison and co-worker Eduardo Limon, 28, faces around three years, according to plea agreements filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. Authorities recovered all of the more than 60 pistols, rifles, machine guns and silencers stolen from the National Shooting Sports Foundation's show, Limon's attorney Chris Rasmussen said.

— Associated Press