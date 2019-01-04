FLORIDA

Five children among seven dead in crash

Five Louisiana children traveling to Disney World in a church van were among the seven people who died in a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers traveling in opposite directions in Florida, law enforcement and church officials said Friday.

The children, who ranged in age from 9 to teenagers, were killed Thursday afternoon in the crash that began when a northbound tractor-trailer and car collided on I-75 near Gainesville, Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Patrick Riordan said.

The two northbound vehicles crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with another tractor-trailer and the church van, leaving a mass of flaming wreckage, Riordan said.

The drivers of the two trucks also died in the crash, he said. At least eight others were injured, some seriously.

The church van, owned by Avoyelles House of Mercy in Marksville, La., was taking nine children and three women to Orlando, home of Disney World, according to Kevin Cox, Louisiana district superintendent of the United Pentecostal Church.

— From news services

MILITARY

SEAL pleads not guilty to murder charge

A decorated Navy SEAL on Friday pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder and other crimes in the stabbing death of a teenage Islamic State prisoner under his care in Iraq last year and the shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians.

Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher entered his plea during an arraignment hearing at Naval Base San Diego.

Military authorities said a decision will be made next week on whether Gallagher should be released from the brig pending trial. He has been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 11.

The case stands out because of the seriousness of the allegations against an elite special warfare operator.

His attorney, Phil Stackhouse, said his client is being falsely accused by disgruntled SEALs who wanted to get rid of a demanding platoon leader. Gallagher was awarded the Bronze Star twice.

If convicted, the 19-year Navy veteran faces life in prison.

— Associated Press

DeVos has surgery after bike accident: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was recovering Friday from surgery to repair a broken bone after a biking accident, a department spokeswoman said. DeVos underwent surgery Thursday and planned to rest at home for a few days. She is expected to make "a full recovery," said spokeswoman Liz Hill. She added that DeVos will remain in daily contact with the department. Hill did not respond to further questions about the injury or where it happened.

— Laura Meckler