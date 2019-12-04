The other nominees are Nafiza Azad’s “The Candle and the Flame,” Alicia D. William’s “Genesis Begins Again” and Katy Rose Pool’s “There Will Come a Darkness.”

Awards committee chair Terry Young said in a statement that “A plethora of genres were represented in the submitted titles. The selected finalists will captivate and enthrall readers all the way through with a diversity of characters that readers will want to connect with.”