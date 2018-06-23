Oregon

Five lawsuits allege racial profiling

Several African Americans are suing big-box stores and restaurants in Oregon, claiming employees at those places wrongly accused them of stealing because they were “shopping while black.”

A Portland law firm has filed five lawsuits alleging racial profiling at businesses in the area. Filed between June 1 and June 21, the lawsuits largely feature complaints of employees approaching or detaining African American shoppers with accusations of theft in incidents taking place within the last year.

All of the plaintiffs are asking for thousands of dollars for emotional suffering.

In one of the complaints, a pair of high school students describes being followed by the manager of a Sunglass Hut in a Portland mall last February, then being accused of theft. The manager later admitted he had misplaced the item he thought they stole, according to the lawsuit.

In another, a man described having a bag grabbed and forcibly searched after leaving a clothing store in downtown Portland.

Instead of arrests, the five Oregon complaints uniformly describe interactions where the complainants were vindicated on the spot, often without the involvement of police.

— Associated Press

Okla. veteran gets lawn equipment after theft: A veteran in Oklahoma whose life and business were disrupted when his lawn equipment was stolen no longer needs to face acres of grass using a push mower. The Tulsa World reports Cody Nichols on Friday received $15,000 worth of new lawn-mowing equipment through the nonprofit group Soldier's Wish. Nichols, who served in the Marines, operates Our Troops Services. The small business hires veterans for landscaping, fencing and construction jobs. The theft occurred early May 20. Nichols had arrived to his business to discover that all of his equipment was gone. He tried to get by with a couple of donated push mowers, but fell behind. Nichols now has a commercial riding mower.

Woman from France detained at U.S. border with Canada while jogging: A 19-year-old woman who traveled from France to Canada to visit her mother in British Columbia says U.S. officials detained her for two weeks after she accidentally crossed the border while jogging. Cedella Roman tells the Canadian Broadcast Co. that two U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended her on May 21 on a beach south of White Rock, British Columbia. Roman says she did not have identification and was transferred to the Tacoma Northwest Detention Center run by the Department of Homeland Security. Roman says her mother brought her passport. But it took two weeks before immigration officials on both sides of the border allowed her back into Canada on June 6.

Fla. teens who did not help drowning man won't be prosecuted: Five Florida teenagers will not be prosecuted after they videotaped and mocked a disabled man as he drowned. Prosecutors told Florida Today the teens could not be prosecuted because there is no state law that requires a bystander to help or get assistance for someone who is in danger.

— Associated Press