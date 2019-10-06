Firefighters were first called to the scene for a reported electrical fire in the underground vault. The first explosion splattered heated mineral oil used to cool the transformers and possibly ignited subsequent blasts, authorities said at a Sunday news conference. The cause is under investigation.

Southern California Edison crews worked through the night to replace three damaged transformers in the vault and restore power, spokesman Robert Villegas said. As many as 1,700 customers lost electricity, he said.

— Associated Press

North Dakota

New sentence for man in woman's killing

A man sent to prison for life for helping to cover up the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb is set to receive a new sentence.

William Hoehn of Fargo was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in the 2017 attack on Savanna Greywind, whose baby survived. Hoehn’s girlfriend, Brooke Crews, admitted she sliced Greywind’s baby from her womb. She was sentenced to life without parole.

Justices ruled in August that a judge mistakenly classified Hoehn as a dangerous special offender and he should not have received life. Hoehn now faces 21 years in prison on two charges.

Gloria Allred, the Greywind family’s attorney, says Savanna Greywind’s relatives were “disappointed and upset” about the ruling and hope Hoehn receives the maximum sentence at Monday’s hearing.

— Associated Press

Parkgoers get stuck on Disney World's new cable cars: Walt Disney World parkgoers were stuck for hours aboard the Florida resort's newly launched aerial cable car system Saturday, prompting firefighters to lift people from the gondolas to bring them to the ground. There were no reported injuries. Riders reported being stuck as long as three hours as rescuers worked their way up to evacuate the Disney Skyliner. Disney officials said in a statement that one of the new cable car system routes "experienced an unexpected downtime." It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.

Florida trappers capture record-setting python: Officials say Florida trappers have captured a record-setting python as part of a growing effort that encourages hunters to remove the invasive snakes from the Everglades. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the female python is nearly 19 feet long and weighs almost 100 pounds. A statement by the Fish and Wildlife Commission says it is the second-largest python ever caught in the wild in Florida. The commission says hunting female Burmese pythons is critical because they add 30 to 60 hatchlings each time they breed.

— From news services

