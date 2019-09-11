FLORIDA

Five people stabbed after workplace dispute

A man who got into an argument with co-workers at a construction-supply business and was ordered by a supervisor to leave Wednesday returned and stabbed five people, authorities said.

Investigators were still trying to understand why the suspect, identified by Tallahassee police as Antwann Brown, 41, allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and began stabbing co-workers.

“It appeared that he actually sought out certain victims,” interim Police Chief Steven Outlaw said.

Of the five victims, one was in serious condition, two were in fair condition and two were in good condition, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare spokeswoman Danielle Buchanan said.

Other co-workers fended Brown off with sticks and whatever else they could grab. They pinned him down, but he escaped. Officers arrested him outside the business, the chief said.

Brown was apprehended not far from Dyke Industries, which supplies doors and windows to residential and commercial customers, where police said he had worked for just over three months.

Outlaw said there was no indication of any pending employment actions against Brown. A company representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police said Brown clocked in about 8 a.m. and minutes later was engaged “in some kind of dispute,” then clocked out at 8:20.

— Associated Press

Man convicted of killing 2 officers

A man has been convicted of fatally shooting two police officers and could be sentenced to death.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Everett Glenn Miller, 47, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder. The 12-member jury will return in November to decide whether the Marine Corps veteran should receive life in prison or the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Officer Matthew Baxter of the Kissimmee police was conducting a routine check of three suspicious people in August 2017 when Miller drove up and started asking why the officer was bothering people. Sgt. Richard Howard joined Baxter at the scene, and Miller argued with the two officers.

Prosecutors say Miller shot the officers in their heads, then repositioned both bodies and fired into their faces. Miller was arrested at a bar.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

Bishop faces church probe over abuse claim

The Roman Catholic archbishop of St. Paul and Minneapolis said Wednesday that he has opened an investigation — the first known of its kind under a new Vatican protocol — into allegations that a bishop in northwestern Minnesota interfered with investigations into clerical sexual misconduct.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda said in a statement posted on the archdiocese’s website that the investigation targets Bishop Michael Hoeppner of the Crookston diocese. Hebda said the allegations are that Hoeppner “carried out acts or omissions intended to interfere with or avoid civil or canonical investigations of clerical sexual misconduct in the Diocese of Crookston,” but he gave no further details. He said law enforcement has been informed.

Advocates for clergy abuse victims say it is the first known investigation by one bishop into another under a groundbreaking church law issued by Pope Francis in May aimed at holding members the Catholic hierarchy accountable for failing to protect their flocks. Among its provisions, it outlines procedures for conducting preliminary investigations of bishops accused of sexual misconduct or coverups.

Jeff Anderson, a St. Paul lawyer who has represented hundreds of survivors of clerical sexual abuse, said the allegations against Hoeppner likely stem from lawsuits against the Crookston diocese that have been settled, including one by Ron Vasek, who was aspiring to be a deacon when, he alleged, Hoeppner blackmailed him into signing a letter in 2015 that essentially retracted his allegation that a popular priest had abused him when he was 16.

— Associated Press

2 killed when cargo planes crashes into truck repair lot in Ohio: A cargo plane crashed into a truck repair lot just short of the runway at Toledo Express Airport in Ohio, killing both people aboard the aircraft Wednesday and narrowly missing a major highway, authorities said. The fiery wreck burned about a half-dozen unoccupied semitrailers, but no one on the ground was injured in the early-morning crash. The Convair CV-440 was carrying auto parts when it went down near a U.S. Army Reserve center and alongside the Ohio Turnpike, a busy toll road that connects the East Coast with Chicago. The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victims as Douglas Taylor, 72, and Donald Peterson Sr., 69, both of Laredo, Tex. The plane was owned by Barker Aeromotive, which is based in Laredo.

— Associated Press