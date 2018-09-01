CALIFORNIA

5 accuse L.A. sheriff's deputy of sex assault

Five women have now filed lawsuits against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, accusing a deputy of sexually assaulting them while they were held at the women’s jail.

The deputy, Giancarlo Scotti, was arrested last year and placed on unpaid leave after inmates told a teacher that they were assaulted at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.

Scotti, 31, was charged in February with sexually assaulting six inmates from March through September 2017. The inmates in the criminal complaint are not identified, so it is unclear whether the five who filed civil suits are among the six in the criminal case.

But one woman now claims Scotti harassed and groped her in late 2016, widening the period of allegations against the deputy. The woman alleges that in December 2016, Scotti coerced her into an elevator and grabbed her breast.

— Associated Press

HAWAII

Pepper-spray can discharges on airplane

A can of pepper spray went off inside a plane headed from Oakland, Calif., to Maui on Friday, leading to emergency help for several people aboard, Hawaiian Airlines said.

Twelve passengers and three flight attendants were treated for respiratory trouble and released by emergency responders at the airport in Kahului, Hawaii, airline spokesman Alex Da Silva said.

A passenger illegally took the pepper spray aboard the plane carrying 256 passengers and 10 crew members, but it appears it discharged accidentally, Da Silva said in a statement. The airline could not provide any details.

The flight crew of the Boeing 767 declared an emergency to get priority to land at the airport in Hawaii.

— Associated Press

Eight shot in Ohio club: Police said a 28-year-old woman was fatally shot and seven men wounded during an event featuring local rap artists at a Cleveland nightclub. A Cleveland police spokeswoman said officers were called to Club X-Rated, near downtown, around 1 a.m. Saturday and found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at a hospital.

Victim in child pornography case to get $250,000: A federal judge has ordered a North Carolina man to forfeit his home and pay $250,000 to a child he used for producing pornography. Adam Geoffrey Frankel had created videos involving underage girls in his Cary home. Investigators also said they found at least 136,350 images of child pornography.

Family sues over needle left in patient's chest: The family of a Tennessee man who died shortly after a surgeon left a needle inside his chest cavity has sued the hospital. John Burns Johnson had open-heart surgery at TriStar Centennial Hospital in May 2017. After about nine hours, a surgeon closed his chest, only to discover that one of his needles was missing. An X-ray revealed that it was inside Johnson, who died about a month after the surgery.

— From news services