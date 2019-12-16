Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday outside state buildings in honor of Walters.

People holding American flags lined a main street in Walters’ hometown Saturday as his casket arrived with an escort of motorcycle riders. Similar scenes played out over the weekend in Alabama and Florida as the bodies of Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson and Airman Mohammed Shahed Haitham came home.

AD

AD

The funeral for Watson, 23, of Enterprise, Alabama is scheduled for Sunday. Arrangements have not been announced for Haitham, 19, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

The shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, was a Saudi aviation student and was killed after opening fire at the military base.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD