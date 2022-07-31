Flames spread as California sees largest fire of the year

Gift Article Share

Flames spread as state sees largest fire of year

Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman.

The blaze exploded to more than 80 square miles just two days after erupting in a largely unpopulated area of Siskiyou County, according to an incident report Sunday. The cause was under investigation.

A second, smaller fire just to the west that was sparked by dry lightning Saturday threatened the tiny town of Seiad, Freeman said. About 400 structures were under threat from the two California fires. Authorities had not confirmed the extent of the damage, saying assessments would begin when it was safe to reach the area.

A third fire, on the southwest end of the McKinney blaze, prompted evacuation orders for about 500 homes Sunday, said Courtney Kreider, a spokesperson for the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The office said crews had been on the scene since late Saturday but that the fire Sunday morning “became active and escaped its containment line.”

— Associated Press

Heat records set

in Pacific Northwest

Seattle and Portland, Ore., set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperature.

In Seattle, the temperature rose to 91 by early afternoon, the record sixth straight day to exceed 90 degrees. In Portland on Sunday, temperatures rose above 95 for the seventh day in a row, a record for the city for consecutive days above that mark.

The Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday that it was investigating 10 deaths as possibly related to the heat. Temperatures have risen above 100 several times over the past week in the Portland area. Temperatures were expected to decline beginning Monday as colder air from the Pacific blows in.

— Associated Press

Professor in video settles with university

A professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a three-year gag order.

As part of the deal, Barry Mehler retired from Ferris State University rather than face possible termination after a judge refused to reinstate him last spring, according to a March document released to the Associated Press under a public records request.

Mehler, 75, and the university agreed not to criticize each other. If the professor speaks out over the next three years, he must pay $60,000.

Mehler, who taught history at Ferris State for decades, made headlines in January when the school placed him on paid leave in response to a provocative 14-minute video, which got more than 500,000 views on YouTube. He used profanities and made a sexual reference as he talked about his attendance policy, grades, plagiarism and covid-19.

Mehler was upset with the school over its refusal to require coronavirus vaccinations. He called students “vectors of disease” and said they didn’t need to attend class in person.

— Associated Press

Shooting during brawl wounds 7 in Orlando: Seven people were injured early Sunday after a person began shooting a handgun into a crowd during a large brawl in downtown Orlando, police said. Orlando Police Chief Eric D. Smith told reporters the shooting occurred during a fight that started around 2:20 a.m. All seven victims were hospitalized in stable condition, officials said. Smith said authorities did not yet have a suspect.

7 dead in wrong-way crash on Illinois interstate: A crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois left seven people dead Sunday, including five children, authorities said. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago. A woman and five children in a van were killed, according to Illinois State Police. A woman in another vehicle also died. State police said the van was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound

I-90.

— From news services

