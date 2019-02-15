HARTFORD, Conn. — The sister of a student pilot who died in a small plane crash in Connecticut in 2017 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the instructor of failing to prevent the accident and the flight school of failing to maintain the plane.

It’s the second such lawsuit against the now-defunct American Flight Academy in connection with two fatal plane crashes in a five-month span.

Marie Matta-Isona filed the latest lawsuit Monday in New Haven Superior Court.

Her brother, Pablo Campos-Isona, died when a Piper PA38 crashed in East Haven. The instructor survived. Federal authorities concluded a fuel selector valve failed and the instructor made mistakes.

The flight academy’s lawyer declined to comment Friday.

The academy also is being sued over a 2016 plane crash in East Hartford that killed a student.

